Two Sikh men lead the Khalsa Day parade through Victoria streets for the first time in over 100 years. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Hundreds take to Victoria streets for Khalsa Day parade

For the first time in over 100 years, region’s Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi

Hundreds of Victorians came out Sunday to celebrate Vaisakhi, the annual Sikh holiday honouring the creation of the Khalsa.

The Khalsa Day parade, in honour of those committed Sikhs who lead and defend the Sikh way, wound its way through the Burnside neighbourhood in a burst of colour, music and good will.

For the first time in over 100 years, Victoria’s Sikh community took to the streets in celebration of Guru-Granth, the spiritual canon and Guru of the Sikhs, and Guru-Panth, the physical embodiment of the Guru within the Sikh community, with song, dance, martial-arts displays and langar.

