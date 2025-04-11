Hungry B.C. bear targeting goats as it feasts its way through farming neighbourhood

'He just seems to be targeting goats wherever he goes'

Paul Savoie's goats were members of the family.

Born eight years ago, Daisy and Duke were bottle fed after their mother died, by Savoie's wife and father-in-law.

But, within the last two days, both met a violent end after they were killed by a bear – the same bear, Paul and his brother David claim, that has also killed 10 other goats in the Websters Corners area in about a week.

The first goat was killed on Tuesday, April 8.

"I heard a noise and commotion out in the barn about two o'clock in the morning and I ran out there and there was a black bear that had broken into the barn and grabbed one of the goats by the neck and was dragging it across the field," explained Paul.

He ran after the bear with a pitchfork, he said, and the bear dropped the goat from its mouth before jumping over the next fence. He managed to poke the bear with his pitchfork and it carried on. But Paul had to put his goat down, because the injuries were too severe.

Conservation officers arrived on his family farm on Wednesday morning to investigate, and they put out a bear trap.

However, said Paul, the bear came back at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10, and killed the other goat.

The Savoie brothers, who live side-by-side on 251 Street, say all the goats that have been killed were on farms between 248 Street and 256 Street, along the Dewdney Trunk Road corridor.

Nine of those goats were on Meadows Family Farm, on 248 Street, just up the road from Blue Mountain Elementary.

Mirco Lefebvre, owner and operator of the farm, said conservation has been out almost daily to set traps and try to catch the bear, that has been spotted on security cameras.

"We lost nine goats, we need to replace them. So, there's obviously cost there," he said, not to mention some of the goats have been at the farm for the past five or six years.

"It's sad to lose them like that," he said.

And, he added, they have planned a big Easter event coming up and now they are down to three goats. Lefebvre noted that they do have other animals on the farm including: rabbits, guinea pigs, sheep, mini horses, mini donkeys, cows, pigs, alpacas, turkeys, peacocks, and chickens.

But the bear seems to be only targeting the goats.

"He's been to the sheep pen. We've seen his footprints on the wall of the sheep pen. But he just seems to be targeting goats wherever he goes," noted Lefevbre, who has lost chickens in the past to bears, but never large livestock.

David and Paul Savoie are worried for the neighbourhood and are concerned there doesn't seem to be proper warnings going out to neighbours, cautioning on the dangers.

"It isn't a big leap from goat to kid," said David, noting both elementary schools, Websters Corners and Blue Mountain Elementary, are located just blocks from where the goats were killed.

"Nobody is putting the word out to the community to be careful," added Paul.

Paul still has two donkeys, a miniature horse, a pig, three rabbits, and about a half dozen chickens, that he is concerned about. But, he said, his main concern is for the safety of the people around them.

Lefebvre said he has beefed up security around many of his pens, he has fortified the goat house and is locking his remaining goats in at night.

However, he noted, when the bear attacked, it ripped the walls right off the goat pens and got inside anyway.

"It's concerning," Lefebvre said, noting he is happy with the response from the conservation officers.

"I think they've put in a lot of effort. They've been out here many, many nights, 16 hours days the one guy is pulling, trying to get this bear," he said.

"It seems like a smart and elusive bear," he said.

• The News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks which oversees the Conservation Officer Service for more information.