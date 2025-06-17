Hungry bear facing death sentence after feasting on picnic table at B.C. park

Golden Ears Provincial Park under warning after unattended food left on table, hunt underway

A bear was filmed on top of a picnic table at the Alouette Lake Campground in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Despite signage in Golden Ears Provincial Park warning visitors not to leave food unattended, a bear was filmed on top of a picnic table containing a cooler, and other food items, including an open container that it was rummaging through.

The video was posted on June 1 by Pamela Rubio, who was camping at the Alouette North campgrounds, She said her group was warned by park rangers about active bears and signs were posted everywhere not to leave any food unattended.

However, when Rubio and her daughter were walking to their own site on Friday, May 30, they spotted the bear and filmed it, at a neighbouring campsite.

Now signs are up warning of an aggressive bear. A photo of one of those signs indicated the bear was spotted again on Monday, June 9.

David Karn, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Parks, said the Conservation Officer Service is aware of the bear and are supporting BC Parks staff as they respond.

He said the situation is being monitored regularly, but the bear will have to be killed.

"Parks staff will implement campground closures and park warnings until this bear is trapped and dispatched to ensure public safety," said Karn, noting that bears which are conditioned to non-natural foods and show a minimal fear of people are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation, as the risk to public safety is far too great.

All guests are being warned about the recent bear activity in the park at check-in and by park operation staff. Signs have also been posted through the park of the last sighting of the bear, said Karn.

The ministry is warning people to secure attractants like garbage and food, not to feed or approach wildlife, and to be diligent about their surroundings.

"Don’t give bears an opportunity to create a public safety risk. Securing attractants is the best way to help keep people, and bears, safe. ," the ministry advised.

Campers who disobey the rules may receive a warning, but eviction notices may also be issued, as well as charges under the Wildlife Act.

Attractants include: open or sealed food; garbage and food scraps, including grey water; full or empty coolers; clean or dirty dishes and pots; pet food and bowls; full or empty bottles and cans; clean or dirty barbecues and camp stoves; any item associated with food preparation; any item with a smell like toiletries and scented candles; and petroleum products, including motor oil bottles and gasoline diesel and cans.

