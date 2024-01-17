Husband, father, friend identified as trucker killed in Coquihalla crash

A GoFundMe has been started to support Jesse Sawchuk’s family

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of the truck driver killed in a crash involving three semi trucks on the Coquihalla.

Jesse Sawchuk has been identified by a friend in a GoFundMe as the driver of the third truck in the Jan. 15 crash.

“It’s incredibly difficult to put into words, and it doesn’t feel real, but we’re gathered here to extend our support and love to Lisa, Braiden, Tyson, and Layla. They’ve lost Jesse and now face an unimaginable tragedy, losing both a beloved husband and father, leaving a void that words cannot fill,” the online fundraiser reads.

The funds raised will support Sawchuk’s family with funeral expenses and daily necessities.

More than $7,000 in donations has come in so far with a goal of raising $25,000.

