Husband of murdered Port Moody woman charged with 'indignity to human remains'

Trina Hunt's body found in 2021 near Hope, two months after being reported missing
Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

One charge has been laid against the husband of Trina Hunt, whose body was found in Hope four years ago. 

Iain Hunt, 52, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains relating to his wife's death. Her body was found March 29, 2021, more than two months after she had been reported missing (Jan. 18, 2021). 

On Feb. 4, the BC Prosecution Service approved the charge, which "occurs when a person neglects to perform their legal duty to bury a dead human body, or if a person interferes in an improper, indecent or undignified way with a dead human body or human remains." 

“The laying of a charge does not dilute the loss and pain endured by Trina’s family and friends,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “There is still a long road ahead as the community continues to heal from her tragic death.”

“However, today’s outcome is the result of the persistence and dedication by the investigators who were committed to seeing the case through and we must acknowledge this is a step forward as the court process begins.”

An extensive search was launched when Hunt was reported missing, by police, Trina's family, and members of the community. Her body was eventually found in Silver Creek, just outside of Hope. A few weeks later, IHIT confirmed the remains were Hunt's.
IHIT has been working in partnership with the Port Moody Police Department, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, the BC Coroners Service and E Division RCMP support units to advance this investigation, which has spanned just over four years.

IHIT added that because the case is now before the courts, no further details will be provided.

 

