Brad Aschenbrenner, widower of Const. Sarah Beckett who died in the line of duty in 2016, at the Langford Legion after the Nov. 11 ceremony. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Husband of slain RCMP officer ‘disgusted and disheartened’ by parole board

Killer of Const. Sarah Beckett allowed limited day parole for alcohol treatment

Brad Aschenbrenner was in disbelief when a reporter called him Sunday night to ask what he thought about his wife’s killer receiving day-time parole.

“He needs the treatment but I’m absolutely disgusted why they’re letting him out to get it,” he said. “He’s been getting treatment inside the facility anyways, why does he need to go outside for it?”

RELATED: Driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted day parole

In April 2016, 32-year-old RCMP officer Const. Sarah Beckett was killed in the line of duty when Kenneth Fenton, speeding away from another police car, struck the driver’s side of her cruiser.

During his trial the court heard that Fenton’s truck was travelling up to 90 kilometres an hour when it rammed Beckett’s vehicle at the Langford intersection.

Beckett was the mother of two boys and recently returned to work following maternity leave when she was killed.

Fenton received a five-and-a-half year prison sentence in July, 2017.

At his first parole hearing Monday he was granted limited day parole to attend a 70-day alcohol abuse treatment.

Aschenbrenner said he had no idea Fenton could be receiving day parole and felt betrayed by the lack of communication from the Canada Parole Board.

“I’ve been to every single court appearance except for this. I promised my wife that I would be there for her. And I wasn’t there today,” said Aschenbrenner. “The court system of Canada has failed Sarah the entire time and I thought that the parole board would actually give some type of light at the end of the tunnel… Now I just feel disheartened and disgusted and I don’t have any belief that it will.”

RELATED: Husband of late Westshore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences

RELATED: Const. Sarah Beckett’s family honoured on Remembrance Day

 

