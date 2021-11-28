Water rises near Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo/B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Water rises near Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo/B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford closed again due to flood threat

Ministry of Transportation officially closes highway at 5 p.m.

The province has closed Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack due to the threat of flooding.

The highway, which was closed at 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 28) between McCallum Road (Exit 90) and Yale Road (Exit 109), has no time set for reopening.

Lougheed Highway will be open between Mission and Hope, but there are travel restrictions in place, limiting access to essential trips only.

A stretch of Highway 1 just east of Highway 9 and Hope, through the Popkum/Bridal Falls area, is also closed.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the Nooksack River south of the border is expected to flow into Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie later Sunday (Nov. 28). At least 100 millimetres of rain have fallen on the region, which has raised water levels from the bottom of the Sumas Lake area by three inches.

RELATED: Nooksack River overflow expected to cross into Abbotsford Sunday as more rain forecasted

DriveBC has reported flooding conditions, closures and travel advisories across Highway 1 across the Fraser Valley and the Fraser Canyon.

There were reports from travellers that Highway 3, east of Princeton, is threatened by flood waters.

The Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers have been rising steadily throughout the day, Sunday Nov. 28. While Princeton’s dikes are presently holding, water is pooling close to the highway between Princeton and Hedley.

The water is lapping at the highway, near an orphan dike which was destroyed in the flood Sunday, Nov. 14.

Highway 3 west of Princeton remains closed, proactively, against the threat of ongoing weather events.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Any travel tonight could be hazardous for emergency crews and yourself.”

– with files from Roger Knox and Andrea Demeer

