Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Section of Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack, Hope opens to essential traffic only

Regular travel open west of Agassiz along Lougheed Highway

As Highway 1 opens to essential traffic, travel on the Lougheed Highway also remains controlled as road crews work around the clock to restore normal travel after last week’s flooding.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, DriveBC confirmed Highway 1 is open to essential traffic only in both directions between exits 135 and 171 (Old Hope-Princeton Highway, Hope to east of Chilliwack). Expect delays due to congestion.

Highway 7 west of Agassiz (heading into Harrison Mills/Mount Woodside) is open for regular, two-way travel. As rain is expected throughout this week, drivers are advised to drive t conditions and watch for crews.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is restricted to essential travel only. There are checkpoints in place between the intersections of Highway 7 and 9 in Agassiz and Highways 7 and 1 in Hope, and travel restrictions are being enforced.

The Ministry of Transportation states essential travel includes:

  • Transporting essential goods and supplies (fuel, food, water, etc.)
  • Transporting livestock or agricultural products
  • Returning to a farm to care for animals
  • Responding to search and rescue and other emergency operations
  • Urgent medical treatments
  • Transporting essential personnel
  • Highway repair and maintenance
  • Returning to your principal home
  • Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people
  • Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

At this time, don’t travel on restricted roadways for:

  • Vacation and tourism
  • Visiting family or friends for social reasons
  • Recreational activities
  • Casual shopping

The District of Kent and Village of Harrison Hot Springs remain under states of local emergency. As of Friday morning, there are no further restrictions in either Harrison or the District of Kent on non-essential water usage.

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

The 6500 block of Rockwell Drive in the Harrison Hot Springs area remains under Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

Stay connected with The Observer for the latest local flooding information.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHopeTraffic

Previous story
‘We lost everything’: Many residents in Princeton, B.C. still digging out from flood
Next story
Transfer of animals from between Island sanctuaries completed in October

Just Posted

A Cowichan player matches an Oak Bay player during the Island AAA field hockey final Nov. 1 at the Cowichan Sportsplex. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press Media)
Oak Bay High takes B.C. field hockey title 3 straight in best-of-5 shootout

A rendering for a proposed six-storey, 105-unit apartment building that would replace five properties in Esquimalt’s West Bay neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy of Wexford Developments)
105-unit apartment proposal for Esquimalt’s West Bay survives public hearing

Poinsettias for Patients campaign coordinator Val Smith and Shreesha Ramandev, 12, celebrate her sales that will help fund a waiting room for youth at Victoria General Hospital. (Courtesy Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary)
Oak Bay student champions poinsettia fundraiser for kids facing health crises at Victoria hospital

The Good Food Network’s annual gathering, set for Nov. 26 andf 27, allows the community to find solutions to food insecurity in Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable)
Food insecurity in Greater Victoria central theme of Good Food Gathering