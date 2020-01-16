HWY 14 closed due to hydro lines

No information on when the highway will reopen

Falling trees and broken branches landing on power lines are always an issue following a major snow event. (Black Press Media)

Drive BC reports that Highway 14 is closed, in both directions due to some hydro lines that have come down between Waters Edge Dr and Jordan River Recsite. The closure involves an area of approximately 1.5 km.

The location of the closure means that no detour is available for traffic travelling to and from Sooke.

As yet, there is no anticipated time for reopening the highway.

Updates will be forthcoming as the situation develops.



