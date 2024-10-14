 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Fatal crash near Agassiz claims 1 life

Early morning crash involved semi, car
Adam Louis
Adam Louis
agassiz-fatal-3
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Agassiz early Monday morning.Photo/Shane MacKichan

 

One person is confirmed to have died following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 7 east of Agassiz near Seabird Island early Monday (Oct. 11) morning. 

This person died at the scene of a collision between a westbound semi truck and an eastbound car near Wahleach Road. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to investigate and is working with the RCMP. The Lougheed Highway was closed for more than 10 hours during the investigation. 

This collision was not far from the site of an early-morning, head-on collision that claimed three lives earlier this year. Agassiz RCMP later determined that fatigue may have played a factor in the crash. 

Adam Louis

About the Author: Adam Louis

Read more

More News

Vancouver Island brain injury victim heading overseas to help others
Vancouver Island brain injury victim heading overseas to help others
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad announces new children's hospital
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad announces new children's hospital
B.C. NDP leader David Eby talks car insurance costs Thanksgiving Monday
B.C. NDP leader David Eby talks car insurance costs Thanksgiving Monday