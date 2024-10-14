Fatal crash near Agassiz claims 1 life

Early morning crash involved semi, car

One person is confirmed to have died following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 7 east of Agassiz near Seabird Island early Monday (Oct. 11) morning.

This person died at the scene of a collision between a westbound semi truck and an eastbound car near Wahleach Road. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to investigate and is working with the RCMP. The Lougheed Highway was closed for more than 10 hours during the investigation.

This collision was not far from the site of an early-morning, head-on collision that claimed three lives earlier this year. Agassiz RCMP later determined that fatigue may have played a factor in the crash.