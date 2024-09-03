‘I had goosebumps’: Victoria couple win $500,000 lottery price

Truong Thai and Tram Nguyen enjoy playing Scratch & Win tickets together. When Tram discovered that they won the top prize of $500,000, she immediately called Thai to pick her up from work.

“I was at home and she said, ‘Pick me up, I can’t walk,’” said Thai. “I picked her up and brought the ticket home. I had goosebumps, my jaw was wide open.”

The couple is celebrating their win with family and plans to visit California to see Little Saigon.

The two purchased their winning ticket at the lotto kiosk at Hillside Centre in Victoria.

Since the start of 2024, Scratch & Win players have redeemed more than $85 million in prize-winning tickets.