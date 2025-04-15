'I lost everything': Vancouver Island glass-blowing studio destroyed in fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help professional glass-blower Gibson Sell rebuild his business after a fire destroyed his studio on April 11

Glass-blower Gibson Sell had recently marked two decades of honing his craft and imparting his expertise to the arts community in Campbell River. So, when he was woken up on April 11 by a phone call informing him that his studio was engulfed in flames, it felt like a cruel joke.

"When I arrived at the scene of my shop, it was completely engulfed," Sell said. "The firemen were all there. Obviously, I lost everything."

Fortunately, just before closing the studio on Dogwood Street, where his business Gibson's Glassworks is located, Sell said he managed to ship out several thousand dollars' worth of commissioned work that day.

However, he is still facing losses in more commissioned work, personal pieces made by friends, mentors and artists, and the loss of his primary source of income. The new suite he had built to support his growing business teaching students the art of glassblowing was also destroyed.

Sell estimates the damages will amount to about $250,000. And, while he was insured, he said he was not certain that insurance will cover everything.

Jenny Hart, his friend and mentor, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help him replace his 10 torches, two lathes, three kilns, and pounds of specialty glass.

"Gibson isn’t just a glassblower – he’s a cornerstone of our community," writes Hart. "A teacher, a father, a friend. He has spent over 20 years honing his craft and generously sharing his knowledge with others, myself included. His shop wasn’t just a workspace – it was a sanctuary for creativity and connection."

On Tuesday (April 15) afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised almost $10,000. Sell also said he plans to hold a comedy show to raise more money.

He thanked The Crow's Nest Artist Collective and the rest of the community for the support.

The Mirror has contacted the RCMP, and is awaiting a response.

The GoFundMe campaign is available here.