Malcom Brown says he is not an animal abuser. Brown came forward as the man suspected in assault allegations stemming from an incident at Brydon Park on July 7. (Courtesy of Malcom Brown)

‘I love my animals very dearly,’ says man at centre of Saanich park allegations

Man accused of assault after being approached for allegedly mistreating his dog

The man accused of assault in a Saanich park says it is “absolutely untrue” that he was abusing his dogs.

Partial images of Malcom Brown – then unidentified – were released by the Saanich Police on Wednesday after allegations that he had assaulted a man who confronted him for how he appeared to be treating his dog. Police said he physically assaulted the man and fled the park, carrying his dog.

Brown says the incident was more complicated than what has been portrayed in the media.

He was at Brydon Park on July 7 around 4 p.m. when his dogs – both rescues – were spooked and running in opposite directions, he says. He scooped up his dog in a “bear hug,” holding the dog to his chest and wrapping his arms around its torso. He says this was the only way he could hold his dog because of an injury he has.

RELATED: Saanich police looking to identify suspect in Brydon Park assault

Brown, who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues, says he was approached by a man “running and screaming” at him and calling him an animal abuser. He says he asked the man to give him space multiple times.

“I have PTSD and we got in an altercation and I took a swing at him, that’s what happens when you go running at someone,” Brown says. “That guy and the witnesses didn’t understand what was happening.

“I want to be clear, I don’t abuse animals, I love my animals very dearly.”

Brown said he is now receiving threats online.

“People are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty,” he said in an email. “Furthermore, pissing on people who are already struggling in life with mental health issues, just makes their problems much, much worse and backs them further into a corner that they are already struggling to get out of.”

As of Thursday, Saanich police said no charges have been sworn and no arrest made. Police said Friday that the BC SPCA has been notified and there is no longer a request for public assistance in the matter.

READ ALSO: Sound, light, smell of fireworks trigger veteran’s PTSD

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minivan driver’s speed a factor in fatal 2018 Malahat crash
Next story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Turned over truck impedes traffic in Langford

Truck at the side of Millstream Road near Western Speedway

Victoria tattoo shops respond to sex assault allegations against male artists

Carne Tattoo and Painted Lotus Studios respond to allegations

Unemployment surpasses historic high in Greater Victoria, tourism hit hard

Hospitality and tourism sectors hurting as pandemic continues

Victoria seeks court order to enforce sheltering rules in Beacon Hill Park

People being asked to move out of environmentally sensitive areas of park

Mayor not in favour of low barrier housing at Oak Bay Lodge

Process is already in place to determine future of Oak Bay Lodge

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Would you get a vaccine for COVID-19 when it is available?

With the number of positive COVID-19 tests skyrocketing across much of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Vancouver Island business ad unintentionally features OK gesture linked to white supremacy

Innocuous ‘OK’ gesture in cleaning franchise advertisement gets flak on social media for ‘supposedly’ promoting white supremacy

Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early July

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Most Read