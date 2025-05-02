'I was scared for my life,' says witness to 2017 South Surrey killing

Murder trial of Brandon Nathan Teixeira continues in New Westminster

A woman who witnessed the killing of Nicholas Khabra in 2017 in South Surrey continued her testimony in Supreme Court Friday, sharing that she has sustained permanent nerve damage to both of her legs after being shot that October night.

The murder trial of Brandon Nathan Teixeira is continuing at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday (May 2) with Person A, the woman who was with Khabra when he was shot, continuing her testimony.

More than seven years ago, Nicholas Khabra was found by police with fatal gunshot wounds in a residence in the 14300-block of Crescent Road in South Surrey. The 28-year-old died of his wounds. Teixeira was arrested in Oroville, Calif. in December 2019 after several warnings, public appeals and manhunts in connection to the Oct. 23, 2017 killing of Khabra.

Teixeira is pleading not guilty to three charges: first-degree murder of Nicholas Khabra, attempted murder of a female (Person A) shot the same day, and discharging a firearm.

Teixeira is set to appear in court for the trial for about 160 days that have been set aside, with the trial having begun Feb. 25. Person A's identity is being protected under a publication ban. She began her testimony Thursday and is continuing into next week, detailing the day she witnessed the shooting of Khabra.

Picking up where she left off Thursday, Person A continued detailing what happened after she drove off from the crime scene.

"I was scared about whether this person was following me," she said.

Person A then called 911 as she was pulled over and had to wait about 30 minutes before anyone arrived to assist her.

"It was taking a long time, I kept asking them how long they would take. I even offered to drive there myself," she recalled.

Eventually, several first responders arrived, Person A adding, "I just remember a lot of people trying to help me and I just wanted to call my sister."

She left all belongings in her car and got in the ambulance with paramedics and a police officer before heading to Royal Columbian Hospital. At a later time, police searched Person A's car, which had several items including her ID card, a phone, a pack of cigarettes she said were likely Khabra's, a firework she didn't know about and the scarf she had been using that night.

Later during the day, the jury was presented with photos from the crime scene, taken by a responding RCMP officer, including of bullet casings left on the ground in the cul-de-sac where the shooting happened.

There was a recording being made in the ambulance that Person A had no knowledge of at the time, she said, recording the conversation between her and paramedics and and police, she said. Person A was also asked questions about the shooter, but she testified to not providing them any details.

"I was scared," she said, in explaining why. "I was still feeling shocked, I was hurt, I was in pain, I was still thinking about Nick."

She had been told that Khabra was located and would be arriving to the same hospital and both be placed in the trauma centre.

"It was really intense, there was a lot of stuff going on, there was a divider because both Nick and I were in the same area. So I could just hear everything they're trying to do, to help him become stable. So I could just hear a lot of doctors, nurses, a lot of talking," Person A testified.

"When they took him up to surgery yes I got a glimpse of him... I was very upset, I was just hoping he would be alive," she said, adding that Khabra had a breathing tube put in.

She was not allowed any visitors while in hospital, she shared. Then, at about 4 p.m., police came to her room she was transferred to and informed her that Khabra did not survive.

"It made me feel upset. I was angry and confused," she described, adding that she was also crying.

As her testimony was taken, police asked Person A if she knew the identity of the person who shot Khabra, to which she admitted to lying. Person A did not tell police the name Kobe.

"I was scared, I was still trying to process everything, I was in pain, not understanding anything, I was scared for my life, for my family's life," she said in her explanation as to why not.

Person A was discharged from hospital later that night, on Oct. 23, 2017, and was picked up by her two friends to take her home.

"I didn't even have a chance to tell my parents, so that's why I wanted my friends to pick me up," she explained.

But before they went back to Person A's home, they made a stop at Khabra's parents home.

"I remember my friends said we should drive by and see if anyone was there," she recalled, adding that there were several people in the driveway of the home when they arrived.

She remained in the car but had short conversations with some individuals present about what had taken place with Khabra.

When asked about how the bullets sustained continue to affect Person A, she detailed the impact the shooting has had on her physically.

"I have permanent damage to both of my legs. ... I have nerve damage to both of my legs," she said, through tears, unable finish her sentence.

"I used to be very fit, I can't even do my regular workouts with some modifications due to my legs. It's just impacted me so much mentally and physically. I'm not the same person I was, I am a completely different person from when that incident happened. I have a disconnection between my mind and my body."

During the hot weather, Person A's legs burn and during the cold, they become numb, she said, adding that she cannot stand for longer than 45 minutes before needing to sit down. She also had to change professions and switch to a job that allows her to sit for most of it, she said.

"My nerve damage is permanent, so it's just having to make actual modifications to my life now with the injuries I have now on my body."

Person A did attend Khabra's funeral, which was held a few days after his killing. After it concluded, she was taken home by his father, uncle and one female who were all present in the same car.

During the car ride, Person A began speaking to the other people in the car, including Khabra's father, whom she spoke to for the first time. Without Person A's knowledge, there was a recording being made in that car of the conversation which she found out about years later. During the car ride, there was reference to the name Kobe.

Person A was asked if she would recognize the individual from the shooting if she were to see them now, to which she replied "Yes."

She was then asked to look around the courtroom and testify whether that person was present. Person A's eyes landed on Teixeira and said he was the person who shot Khabra and herself that night. He looked the same to her, she said, although he had a fuller beard, was wearing glasses and was a heavier build in comparison to 2017.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Person A provided a formal statement to police at Surrey RCMP headquarters at the time in Green Timbers. During her testimony, Person A was presented with photos of several individuals, one at a time, and was asked to indicate if any of the individuals photographed resembled the person who shot her and Khabra and if so, write any additional comments about why she thought that was the individual from the shooting.

Person A recognized one photo and said it was the person who shot herself and Khabra.

The woman's testimony concluded for the day, and she will return to B.C. Supreme Court on Monday morning (May 5).