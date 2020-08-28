ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is adding staff for an extra 2,000 road tests appointments in September, as it struggles to catch up to a long suspension of driver testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After hiring additional driver examiners to tackle a backlog of up to 80,000 road tests, ICBC says people who have an appointment booked should check the booking website to see if there are earlier spots available starting Sept. 9. Some people have reported driving to far-away communities in B.C. for a test rather than wait weeks or months, with learner permits expiring or school and jobs starting that require driving.

People with expired learner permits are required to book online and take the written test again before they get a road test. The fee for one written test is waived.

The additional testers and drivers cancelling appointments mean about 100 spots a day are coming available province-wide, ICBC said in a release Aug. 28. With more than 40 per cent of drivers failing their road tests, the corporation urges practice and preparation. That’s an improvement since road tests resumed in July; the fail rate was about 50 per cent in the past fiscal year.

Road tests can only be booked through ICBC’s website, and customers are required to clean their vehicle interior and have it ready to pass a safety check before arriving. Drivers will be issued medical-grade masks and asked health screening questions before heading out with the driving examiner.

RELATED: ICBC resumes road tests with cancelled tests rebooked first

RELATED: 40% of licensed B.C. drivers fail online ‘refresher’ quiz

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria has had 46 cases of COVID-19
Next story
PHOTOS: Construction vehicle rolls over on West Shore

Just Posted

Greater Victoria has had 46 cases of COVID-19

BCCDC releases COVID-19 cases by regions

Victoria mask business outgrows home office, expands into new workshop

The Kindness Factory started in founder’s home, thrives amid pandemic

North Saanich Repair Café sets out to reduce waste

Additional cafés scheduled for the fall

Police stop nearly 30 drivers for violations, vehicle deficiencies during Saanich road check

Most West Saanich Road drivers found in compliance

More trip-wire found in Victoria

Semi-transparent fishing line found tied across dock near Regatta Landing

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Wanted for the week of Aug. 25, 2020

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Disgruntled Tofino residents say visitors turning town into a free-for-all

Some West Coast residents angered by perceived lack of bylaw enforcement

Close encounter with angry cougar no garden party for Vancouver Island artist

What he thought was two cats fighting in his garden ended up a lot more cat than he bargained for

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

PHOTOS: Breeding a better bee for Vancouver Island

Bee geneticist chose Black Creek and Campbell River area for research collaboration project

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Most Read