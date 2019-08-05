ICBC is launching its new TechPilot project to gather data and help new drivers (Screenshot/ ICBC)

ICBC launches pilot app to track new drivers’ bad habits

7,000 participants needed for year-long project

ICBC is hoping to both teach and learn from new drivers with a new pilot project.

Techpilot is an app that will launch for one year in November to track driving habits. Participants will download the smartphone app, which can detect when they are speeding, when they’ve braked and when they are using their phone to determine an overall score.

ALSO READ: ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

The aim is to gather data on these trends, and to reward drivers as their habits improve; good drivers are eligible for gift cards to local retailers and restaurants.

The app developer, Octo, partnered with ICBC to create the app in reaction to statistics that say new B.C. drivers are 3.5 times more likely to get into an accident than experienced drivers. Starting in September, new drivers will be paying higher insurance rates to reflect these studies.

ALSO READ: ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

“This Techpilot project will enable us to better understand the role that technology can play in reducing crashes for inexperienced drivers,” said Nicholas Jimenez, ICBC president and CEO, in a written statement.

ICBC is looking for 7,000 participants who have either received their class 7N or full licence within the last four years.

Data collected will be analyzed anonymously and not affect the driver’s insurance premiums.

For more information, or to sign up you can visit icbc.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
What is the online forum 8chan?

Just Posted

ICBC launches pilot app to track new drivers’ bad habits

7,000 participants needed for year-long project

Torque Masters car show coming to Sidney

Beacon Avenue will become open-air showroom for over 300 classic cars Aug. 11

VIDEO: Symphony Splash brings seaside rhythm to 30th annual performance

Thousands crowd Inner Harbour for beloved B.C. Day event

Oswald and Clawthorpe parks possible sites for Oaklands Community Garden

Volunteers push ahead after four years of efforts to secure space for local garden

Bowker Brush Up artists ready to talk art

Bowker Brush Up part of Arts and Culture Days in Oak Bay

VIDEO: Gordy Dodd’s 10th annual Peace Walk a beacon of hope, say community leaders

Guru Nanak walk spreads message of equality, acceptance and peace

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

Most Read