ICBC rebate cheques now on the road heading for B.C. residents

The coming rebate is the fifth of its kind since February 2021

B.C.'s auto-insurer has started to send out 3.7 million rebate cheques of $110 each to all personal and commercial clients with a basic insurance policy as of January 2025.

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg announced the mail-out Wednesday (March 26).

“This rebate is just one small way for ICBC to give back to its customers as we all navigate global economic uncertainty and increased costs in the face of unjustified tariffs," Begg said.

Government had first announced this rebate with a total value of $410 million as part of this year's budget. It is the fifth rebate of its kind since February 2021. According to ICBC, these rebates have so far added up to $640 for eligible customers.

David Wong, ICBC’s president and chief executive president, said strong investment returns have made this return possible.

" We’ve also been able to hold (basic) insurance rates steady with no increases for six years while maintaining healthy capital reserves," Wong said.

ICBC said drivers will receive their rebates based on how they pay their insurance with details described in a letter. ICBC added that it is working exclusively with Canadian vendors to deliver these rebates in light of U.S. trade actions following a review of its business practices.

Drivers on a payment plan will see their rebates appear on their scheduled payment starting in April while those paying by credit card should allow up to one month for their rebates to appear. Those paying by direct deposit may have to wait up to three days for their rebates to appear, while those paying by cheques, may have to wait up for six weeks into late May.

