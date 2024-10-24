ICBC receives 305 claims in B.C.'s south coast after atmospheric river

Insurance corporation says its too early to determine any costs related to the claims

ICBC says it has received more than 300 claims related to water damage since Friday when the province was first hit with the latest atmospheric river.

The province's south coast was hit by an atmospheric river, beginning Friday, Oct. 18 and ending Sunday, Oct. 20, breaking multiple rainfall records throughout B.C. It led to flooding and slides in the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, drivers have reported 305 claims to ICBC related to vehicle water damage. That's compared to the 2,100 reported claims to ICBC in the November 2021 atmospheric river.

But the insurance corporation says it's too early to determine any costs associated to the claims. A vehicle damaged by rising water is covered with optional insurance coverage, and depending on the circumstances involves, comprehensive, specified perils or collision coverage may apply.

In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam saw the most rainfall, with 256 millimetres between Friday evening and Monday morning. Kennedy Lake on western Vancouver received the most rainfall in the province at 318 millimetres.

The record rainfall also led to flooding, mudslides and washouts, with at least three deaths as a result.