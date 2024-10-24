 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

ICBC receives 305 claims in B.C.'s south coast after atmospheric river

Insurance corporation says its too early to determine any costs related to the claims
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
rain-viz-9
Multiple cars became stranded in flood waters at King George Boulevard and 128 Street, near the foot of the Pattullo Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 after an atmospheric river hit the region, beginning Friday and ending on the Sunday.Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media

ICBC says it has received more than 300 claims related to water damage since Friday when the province was first hit with the latest atmospheric river. 

The province's south coast was hit by an atmospheric river, beginning Friday, Oct. 18 and ending Sunday, Oct. 20, breaking multiple rainfall records throughout B.C. It led to flooding and slides in the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island. 

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, drivers have reported 305 claims to ICBC related to vehicle water damage. That's compared to the 2,100 reported claims to ICBC in the November 2021 atmospheric river.

But the insurance corporation says it's too early to determine any costs associated to the claims. A vehicle damaged by rising water is covered with optional insurance coverage, and depending on the circumstances involves, comprehensive, specified perils or collision coverage may apply. 

In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam saw the most rainfall, with 256 millimetres between Friday evening and Monday morning. Kennedy Lake on western Vancouver received the most rainfall in the province at 318 millimetres. 

The record rainfall also led to flooding, mudslides and washouts, with at least three deaths as a result.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

2nd body pulled from B.C. river pushed atmospheric river death toll to 3
2nd body pulled from B.C. river pushed atmospheric river death toll to 3
‘Distraught’ family still searching for B.C man missing since atmospheric river
‘Distraught’ family still searching for B.C man missing since atmospheric river
Weekend rain drowns multiple daily records across British Columbia
Weekend rain drowns multiple daily records across British Columbia