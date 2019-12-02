Ice Festival in Saanich needs a Grinch (and other volunteers)

The festival takes place Dec. 20 to 26 at Pearkes Rec. Centre

The second annual Ice Festival will take place at G.R. Pearkes Rec. Centre from Dec. 20 to 26. (Saanich)

The Ice Festival at Pearkes Recreation Centre needs a Grinch – and other volunteers to decorate rinks and facilitate activities.

The family-friendly Saanich Recreation event runs Friday, Dec. 20, to Thursday, Dec. 26. The festival features a giant snow globe on the skating rink, trees, lights and snow.

The District of Saanich Volunteer Program is looking for three different types of volunteers for the event: decoration crew members, activity assistants, and a Grinch mascot.

The mascot will wear a Grinch costume and is expected to engage with the public as the character, including taking photos with participants. Volunteers need to be 16 or older, proficient in English, and comfortable working with both children and adults. Grinches will commit to three or four shifts of two and a half to three hours over the week.

Decoration crew members are needed on Dec. 20 to help decorate and set up the rink. Volunteers need to be 14 years of age or older.

Activity assistants will help facilitate the games and craft stations, accompany the photographer in receiving photo releases, serve refreshments, or paint faces. Volunteers must be over the age of 14 and are committed to four to eight one and a half to two and a half hour shifts over the week.

Volunteers will be given site and role orientation, and are expected to take directions well.

Everyone is welcome to drop in for Ice Festival Skates at regular admission prices, and skates will be available for rental. Private booking times are also available for holiday functions or office parties.

To become a volunteer, follow the links on Saanich’s Volunteer Programs webpage. Check Ice Festival Skate times at on Saanich’s Ice Festival webpage.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

