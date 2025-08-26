'Icy' project lets national park goers snap glacier selfies for climate research

Parks Canada says taking an "Icy" will help scientists track changes to national, provincial park glaciers over time, amid International Year of Glaciers' Preservation

Parks Canada is encouraging visitors to try snapping an "Icy" instead of just selfies when they visit Glacier National Park, in hopes their photos can assist glaciologists' research on how human-caused climate change is impacting these critical ice masses.

Working with Parks Canada, the University of Waterloo's GeoReach education platform is launching the Icy citizen science project that uses publicly-submitted photos of glaciers in Glacier and Jasper national parks to support the study of ice recession and thinning.

In Glacier currently, "research here focuses on glacier recession, with scientists using repeat photography and mass balance measurements to monitor glacial health," Parks Canada says. "Your photos will contribute to this ongoing research."

Farther north in Jasper, recent data from the iconic Athabasca Glacier reveals that more ice has melted from the structure in 2023 alone than during a 10-year period prior.

The project is also happening in collaboration with BC Parks. Smartphone-cradling "stands" are being installed in Mount Robson, Bugaboo and Garibaldi provincial parks. GeoReach additionally lists Sorcerer Lodge in Golden as a participating site.

Photos can be taken from designated glacier-viewing sites with Icy stands, and submitted for the corresponding park at georeach.ca/glacierreach/parks using the QR code and instructions provided.

According to Parks Canada, Waterloo will analyze the photos and add them to a larger dataset. Members of the public who submit photos to Icy will also have access to the data compiled. Parks Canada says to stay tuned for details on Icy stand locations.

The announcement of Icy late this August comes in the middle of the United Nations' International Year of Glaciers' Preservation, which Parks Canada president and CEO Ron Hallman called "an exciting opportunity to explore the beauty and significance of glaciers."

"With the Icy initiative, you can directly connect with glaciers in Canada’s mountain parks and help scientists track their changes," he said in the announcement.

Earlier in 2025, on March 21, the UN celebrated its inaugural World Glacier Day.

Learn more about Canadian glaciers and their conservation at unglacieryear.ca.