Police watchdog to investigate after cop car collides with motorbike near Sicamous

Crash occurred east of town on Sunday, June 15

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) which polices the police, is investigating a collision near Sicamous involving an RCMP officer and a civilian who was injured.

The IIO is seeking witnesses to the crash that happened at approximately. 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 15 when an officer driving a police vehicle was involved in the collision with a motorbike on Highway 1 near Leaf Road east of Sicamous. The rider of the bike, a man, was injured in the collision.

"The IIO was notified about the incident shortly after it occurred and is now investigating," stated a media release.

The IIO takes the following two factors into account at the beginning of every investigation: if there's been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm under the Police Act, or death; and if there's a connection between the injury/death and police action or inaction.

If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue, examining all evidence to determine what occurred. In the end, the chief civilian director will also consider whether there are reasonable grounds to prove an offence may have occurred.

To assist in the investigation, the IIO is asking any witnesses that haven't already provided a statement, or who have video footage of the incident to contact its Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477, or through the contact form at iiobc.ca