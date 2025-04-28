Motorcyclist crashes after failing to stop for police, IIO investigating

Investigation will determine if injuries are related to police action or inaction

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a motorcyclist who failed to stop for police crashed in Nanaimo this past weekend.

“Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a motorcycle in the downtown area,” noted a news release from the IIO. “It is reported that the motorcycle did not stop and was subsequently involved in a collision with a taxi near the intersection of Victoria Road and Milton Street. Both the rider and passenger on the motorcycle were injured in the collision.”

The crash happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, April 26. The IIO is asking for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form at http://iiobc.ca.

According to the news release, the investigation will determine if there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act and if there is a connection between the harm and police action or inaction. The IIO investigates all officer related incident that result in serious harm or death, regardless of if there is any wrongdoing.