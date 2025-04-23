 Skip to content
IIO investigates injuries to woman arrested in Parksville

IIO: Woman arrested after RCMP respond to abandoned 911 call from motel room
(File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating injuries to a woman in Parksville that occurred on March 24.

According to an IIO news release, RCMP information states officers with the Oceanside RCMP responded to an abandoned 911 call received from a room at a local motel at approximately 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, it was noted the room the call came from was registered to a woman who was the subject of a current 'check well-being' request.

There was an interaction between the woman and the officers and the woman was arrested, according to the release.

The IIO was notified on April 7, when the RCMP became aware the woman had sustained injuries while being arrested that may be subject to the IIO’s mandate.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

