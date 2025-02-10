Surrey high school student dead after shots fired during B.C. police call

Police watchdog called in following fatality in Surrey neighbourhood Sunday afternoon

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating an incident in Surrey where one person has died.

1 / 1 The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating an incident in Surrey where one person has died. Advertisement

Peace Arch News has confirmed it was a Clayton Heights Secondary student who died in Surrey on Sunday.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating the incident, which occurred after police were called at about 2:39 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9) about an individual in distress and reportedly armed with a firearm in a school yard, in the area of the 7000-block of 188 street, a BC RCMP release said.

Police officers from the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) attended and located the individual.

After an extensive interaction, shots were fired in the area of 185 Street and 70 Avenue, the release continued. BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) was staged nearby and were immediately called in to attend and provide medical care,but the individual died.

A makeshift memorial with notes and stuffed animals had started to form by Monday morning.

No one else was injured during the interaction.

The IIO BC was notified and attended the scene to investigate police actions in this incident. The area was cordoned off for several to support the investigation.

"Surrey Schools can confirm a student from the Clayton Heights Secondary school community sadly passed away over the weekend," Surrey Schools director of communications Rena Heer emailed Monday.

"Counsellors will be on-site at Clayton Heights Secondary to support staff, students and the community."

Heer also noted the incident did not happen on school property.