IIO investigation concludes no officer wrongdoing in Duncan arrest

Woman injured on Nov. 29, 2024
Chadd Cawson
cc-cop-car
The Independent Investigations Office has concluded that no officers committed an offence during an arrest last November. (Chadd Cawson/Gazette)Chadd Cawson/Gazette

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has determined officers did not commit an offence when a woman was injured while being arrested in Duncan on Nov. 29, 2024.

The IIO completed its investigation and put out a press release on Friday, July 4.

Arond 2:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2024 officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to reports from the public about a woman who had been seen waving a weapon at vehicles near the intersection of Underwood and Craig Street.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers located the woman not far from the Cowichan River near Allenby Road. An interaction between the woman and one of the officers occurred as she was being taken into the custody. After sustaining a serious injury, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP then notified IIO the next day and commenced an investigation.

After reviewing the the evidence, including witness statements, police records and medical information, the IIO said it was determined by the chief civilian director that there were and are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer may have committed an offence. 

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents in B.C. that may result in serious harm, or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Due to a concurrent police investigation, the IIO’s public report will be released on their website once that process has concluded.

About the Author: Chadd Cawson

Read more

