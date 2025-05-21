Charges against RCMP suggested in case where rogue B.C. skid-steer driver shot in head

Independent Investigations Office report released after a distressed Davin Cochrane shot near Duncan park in March of 2023

Davin Cochrane, 31, was shot by police in North Cowichan on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Courtesy of Sarah Annie Brown)

B.C.'s police watchdog has suggested charges should be considered in the police-involved shooting of a man in distress the evening of March 28, 2023 in North Cowichan.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has forwarded the matter involving Davin Cochrane and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers to Crown Council.

On the evening of March 28, 2023 North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a disturbance around Evans Park and Somenos Road.

They arrived to find Cochrane driving a skid-steer around the park and neighbourhood. The subsequent interactions between the police and Cochrane resulted in Cochrane being shot in the head and sustaining serious and life-threatening injuries.

The IIO was tasked with determining if police were justified in shooting Cochrane.

"Upon completion of the investigation, chief civilian director Jessica Berglund reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a firearm," said the IIO report, issued May 21, 2025. "As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges."

The IIO investigation began in March 2023 and a request for witnesses was issued by the agency in August 2023.

"In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," said the decision.

Court records dated March 21, 2024 show Davin Cochrane has filed a civil claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against the individual Mounties, the Attorney General of Canada, who is liable for the wrongdoing of RCMP members, and the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General who oversee RCMP operations in B.C.

A response to his claim filed by the defendants on May 30, 2024, said the defendants oppose the granting of all the relief sought.

"The Crown Defendants state that the apprehension of the Plaintiff as well as the means used were reasonable, lawful and executed in good faith," said the response.

"The Crown Defendants specifically deny that the conduct as alleged in this action, or at all, of any RCMP member, or anyone for whom the Crown Defendants may be liable, warrants an award of aggravated or punitive damages."

