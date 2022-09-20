IIO seeks witnesses, footage after police encounter leaves Victoria woman injured

VicPD officers responded to a call of a woman yelling near Park Boulevard and Heywood Avenue on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO) is seeking witnesses after an encouter with police left a Victoria woman with serious injuries.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 9, officers responded to a call regarding a woman yelling near the intersection of Park Boulevard and Heywood Avenue, according to information provided to the IIO by the Victoria Police Department.

Police reported that when they arrived on the scene, the woman had a weapon. They arrested her at around 10:15 p.m. following negotiation attempts.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the IIO was notified and started its investigation into the case. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that is mandated to investigate police-involved incidents that cause death or serious harm. There does not need to be any allegations of wrongdoing for the IIO to conduct an investigation.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information, video or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the IIO’s witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477. There is also a contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.VicPDVictoria