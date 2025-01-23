IIO seeks witnesses to Jan. 11 arrest following collision in Qualicum Beach

Woman suffered a medical event resulting in serious injury

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is seeking witnesses to the Jan. 11 arrest of a woman in Qualicum Beach.

A release issued by the IIO states information provided by the RCMP indicates that shortly after 10 a.m., police responded to a minor traffic collision outside a laundry facility attached to the Shell Gas Station in the 2700-block of Island Highway West.

A woman driving a black 2009 Jeep Patriot was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle and was still in the driver’s seat when police arrived. Officers spoke with the woman, who they say displayed signs of impairment in her speech, according to the release.

Police eventually arrested the woman and took her to the RCMP detachment where she was lodged in cells. Later that day, the release stated, police in the detachment observed the woman in a state of medical distress while inside a cell. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition.

Hospital staff later determined the woman had suffered a medical event resulting in a serious injury.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has begun an investigation. Initial steps will seek to further determine the nature of the woman’s injuries. Further investigation will examine whether the officers’ actions leading up to and during the arrest were necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances. The IIO asks that any witnesses who have not already provided a statement, or who have other video footage of the incident, to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.