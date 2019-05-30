Images released following Wednesday afternoon TD Bank robbery

Suspect may have red dye on his hands, arms, face, clothing

According to investigators, a red dye pack was activated by the suspect while fleeing the bank, it is likely the suspect has significant red dye on his hands, arms, face and clothing. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich Police detectives continue their investigation into a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the TD Bank at 309 Burnside Road West.

At around 3 p.m. police were called to the scene, since then the at-scene investigation has concluded and detectives are seeking a suspect.

Investigators have determined that a red dye pack was activated by the suspect while fleeing the bank. According to police, it is likely that the suspect has significant red dye on his hands, arms, face and clothing.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian male, 40 to 50 years old, of shorter stature with a possible scar on the right side of his face. He was wearing a two-tone grey and black sweatshirt, ball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.