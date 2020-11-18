A rendering of Victoria Wonderland, a drive-thru immersive holiday experience coming to the Breakwater District at Ogden Point. (Courtesy of Transcend Victoria)

A rendering of Victoria Wonderland, a drive-thru immersive holiday experience coming to the Breakwater District at Ogden Point. (Courtesy of Transcend Victoria)

Immersive, drive-thru holiday light show coming to Victoria

‘Victoria Wonderland’ runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31

COVID-19 hasn’t cancelled the holiday spirit in Victoria – at least not completely.

Victoria Wonderland is coming to the Breakwater District at Ogden Point. The contact-less, drive-thru holiday experience offers 25 minutes immersed in an “electric extravaganza.”

Created by Sigma-1 Productions and Transcend Victoria in association with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, the event requires reservations and offers add-ons of 3D glasses and gift bags.

Transcend Victoria co-founder Nicole Sorochan said the response to the event has been overwhelming. Within hours of tickets going on sale Wednesday morning the server was nearly crashed by website traffic.

“We were getting up to one thousand hits per minute,” she said. “We’re definitely very excited. It’s been overwhelming.”

Transcend Victoria, an entertainment company established in 2019, focuses on creating human-centered, interactive and immersive experiences by working with artists and technicians.

The concept of the company, Sorochan said, is to create moments of exploration and connection. The company’s first big event was cancelled by COVID-19, but the holidays presented a new opportunity.

READ ALSO: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

Inside the terminal at Ogden Point, a series of holiday-themed experiences will greet event-goers as they drive through at about five km/h. Participants stay inside their vehicles, eliminating outside contact.

“We’re excited to launch our first experience here in a safe way in a time when people need their spirits lifted,” Sorochan said.

Graham Meckling of Sigma-1 Productions says the event is filling a gap left by COVID-19 cancellations.

“With virtually all of Victoria’s favorite traditional holiday events and gatherings being cancelled this year due to the pandemic, we wanted to present a unique opportunity to bring a completely safe, and truly spectacular gift of hope and joy to the City of Victoria,” Meckling said in a statement. “Guests drive through an electric extravaganza, they will be presented with thousands of lights and immersive visuals, invoking feelings of holiday togetherness and cheer.”

The show runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31 offering seven shows a day and 50 cars per show at a flat rate of $40 per vehicle on weekdays and $50 per vehicle on weekends. A portion of proceeds benefit local charities and ticket-buyers have the option to spend an additional $10 to buy a thermal layer for a community member in need.

Tickets and add-ons are purchased online at VictoriaWonderland.com.

READ ALSO: Ho, ho, no: Experts advise preparing for a scaled-back COVID holiday season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal EventsOgden PointVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season
Next story
Six new EV stations leading the charge on renewable energy in Victoria

Just Posted

A rendering of Victoria Wonderland, a drive-thru immersive holiday experience coming to the Breakwater District at Ogden Point. (Courtesy of Transcend Victoria)
Immersive, drive-thru holiday light show coming to Victoria

‘Victoria Wonderland’ runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31

An electric vehicle charges at one of six new charging station on Broad Street, in downtown Victoria. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Six new EV stations leading the charge on renewable energy in Victoria

Broad Street plugs into new electric vehicle charging stations

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant joins Rebecca Mersereau at her victory party when the latter was elected to council in 2018. Plant, returned as chair, and Mersereau elected vice-chair, now lead the Capital Regional District board.
Two Saanich councillors now lead CRD board

Colin Plant acclaimed as chair, Rebececca Mersereau elected vice-chair by board members

The City of Victoria announced the official opening of Agamemnon and Eleni Kasapi Park in the South Jubilee neighbourhood on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Jeremy Loveday)
Purchase of South Jubilee park funds new UVic scholarships

Victoria residents have a new park and UVic has two new scholarships

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press File Photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read