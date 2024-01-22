 Skip to content
Impaired driver caught going wrong way on B.C. highway with 3 working tires

Woman in her thirties failed a breathalyzer after RCMP pulled her over in North Vancouver
Black Press Media Staff
White Kia seen travelling in the wrong lane down Highway 1 on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 (RCMP handout)

A woman in her thirties and believed to be impaired was stopped on Highway 1 in North Vancouver after driving in the wrong direction with only three functional tires.

Police say the incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 22), when multiple witnesses reported a white Kia travelling west in the eastbound lanes with a flat tire.

Officers located the vehicle near the Westview Drive exit.

The driver, a Burnaby woman, was administered a road side breath test and failed, North Vancouver RCMP said in a statement.

“Wrong way drivers on a highway pose an extreme danger to motorists, especially when they are impaired,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, noting the incident could have ended in a collision.

The woman was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.