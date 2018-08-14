The impaired driver of a vehicle collided with this VicPD Patrol van on the corner of Cook Street and Dallas Road shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. VicPD photo

Impaired driver crashes into Victoria police vehicle, injures officer

Cook Street collision occured in the early morning hours of Tuesday

A Victoria police officer is recovering after a police vehicle he was driving was struck by an impaired driver early Tuesday morning on Cook Street.

BC Emergency Health Services Paramedics and Victoria Fire Department firefighters were called to the intersection of Cook Street and Dallas Road just before 3 a.m, just hours after responding to a fatal crash on the same street.

Investigators say the car failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the van.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries, declining transport to hospital. The officer was transported to hospital.

RELATED: Motorcyclist involved in Cook Street crash dies

Investigators on scene requested the driver of the vehicle provide a breath sample after noting they appeared to have been consuming alcohol.

The driver blew “well over the legal limit” according to a VicPD release.

“Earlier in the evening this Patrol shift responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car that unfortunately claimed the motorcyclist’s life,” said Chief Del Manak.

“A few hours later these same officers saw one of their own injured in a collision that involved an impaired driver, on the very same road,” Manak continued. “This underscore the types of harm, both physical and psychological, that our officers are exposed to on a daily basis.”

The investigation is ongoing.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

Just Posted

Impaired driver crashes into Victoria police vehicle, injures officer

Cook Street collision occured in the early morning hours of Tuesday

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

Weekend collisions keep West Shore RCMP busy

Officers responded to three separate incidents within the span of one hour

UPDATE: Motorcyclist involved in Cook Street crash dies

A serious crash sent two to hospital on Monday night

Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

Most Read