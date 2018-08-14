Impaired driver crashes into Victoria police vehicle, injures officer

The impaired driver of a vehicle collided with this VicPD Patrol van on the corner of Cook Street and Dallas Road shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. VicPD photo

A Victoria police officer is recovering after a police vehicle he was driving was struck by an impaired driver early Tuesday morning on Cook Street.

BC Emergency Health Services Paramedics and Victoria Fire Department firefighters were called to the intersection of Cook Street and Dallas Road just before 3 a.m, just hours after responding to a fatal crash on the same street.

Investigators say the car failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the van.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries, declining transport to hospital. The officer was transported to hospital.

Investigators on scene requested the driver of the vehicle provide a breath sample after noting they appeared to have been consuming alcohol.

The driver blew “well over the legal limit” according to a VicPD release.

“Earlier in the evening this Patrol shift responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car that unfortunately claimed the motorcyclist’s life,” said Chief Del Manak.

“A few hours later these same officers saw one of their own injured in a collision that involved an impaired driver, on the very same road,” Manak continued. “This underscore the types of harm, both physical and psychological, that our officers are exposed to on a daily basis.”

The investigation is ongoing.

