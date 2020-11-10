Impaired driver gets 2.5 years for hit-and-run that left UVic student with severe brain trauma

Aisha Strange has not spoken, walked since she was struck in July 2019

The impaired driver who sped away from the scene after leaving 20-year-old Aisha Strange’s unresponsive body crumpled on the sidewalk has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and a three-year driving prohibition.

Drake Reynes, 27, broke down several times during his sentencing hearing, which started Monday. Reynes had been drinking alcohol and consuming cocaine on July 14, 2019 – the night before he drove into Strange, who was stopped at a red light on her scooter, on route to her job at a summer camp.

Reynes fled the scene in his van and struck a hydro pole a few blocks away. From there he fled on foot, and upon arriving at a friend’s house, called 911, admitting his role in the crash.

Reynes pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm. Provincial court judge imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence for both charges, to be served concurrently.

Strange, who was a third-year University of Victoria student at the time of the crash, suffered life-altering injuries, including severe brain injuries, fractures, nerve damage and chronic respiratory failure. She has been unable to speak or walk since she was struck and requires near-constant care.

“We can’t call this injury catastrophic and do it justice,” said prosecutor Paul Pearson. “We don’t even want to stare into that reality or thinking about it happening to someone we love. Mr. Reynes and the court must stare directly into that darkness and that pain.”

Strange’s family gave a series of victim impact statements on Monday, telling the court how difficult it has been to watch her suffer, and the impact the crash has had on their own lives – emotionally, financially and physically.

“Watching someone you love, suffer day after day while you look on helplessly creates an almost constant, aching emotional pain,” said Strange’s father, Kevin. “I believe that when Drake Reynes crushed my daughter, he also broke my heart.”

Reynes also spoke in court, apologizing repeatedly to the family and promising never again to get behind the wheel of a car while impaired.

