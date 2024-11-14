 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Impaired driver sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal Vancouver Island collision

Port Alberni woman sentenced after 2019 incident that left former RCMP officer dead
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff

A Port Alberni woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for impaired driving causing death.

Belinda Hainsworth was the driver in a fatal crash that occurred near Whiskey Creek in 2019. Gareth Rees, known as Gary, was driving the other vehicle and died at the scene. Rees was 74 years old and a father of two.

Hainsworth was sentenced to 1,427 days in Nanaimo Supreme Court, after the court took into account 398 days spent in pre-sentence custody, according to Damienne Darby, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

On a second count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, she was sentenced to two-and-a-half years, to be served concurrently.

The court also imposed a driving prohibition for 10 years, a firearms prohibition for life and a DNA order.

Rees served 27 years with the RCMP in Saskatchewan before retiring with his wife to Vancouver Island.

About the Author: Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff

Read more

More News

Fatal B.C ferry terminal takedown would be handled same way today, inquest told
Fatal B.C ferry terminal takedown would be handled same way today, inquest told
B.C. Premier Eby continues outreach to rural B.C., but also draws lines
B.C. Premier Eby continues outreach to rural B.C., but also draws lines
High levels of lead found in Ucluelet Elementary School’s taps
High levels of lead found in Ucluelet Elementary School’s taps