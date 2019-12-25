Almost seven out of 10 impaired drivers who caused crashes in British Columbia are male, according to ICBC. (Black Press Media file photo)

Impaired drivers in Britsh Columbia likely to be male, young

Crashes involving impaired driving kill almost 70 people each year

Almost seven out of 10 impaired drivers who caused crashes in British Columbia are male, according to ICBC.

The figure appears in a sociological analysis of data from police services and internal ICBC data.

The analysis also suggests impaired male drivers causing crashes tend to be young. While individuals aged 16 to 25 account for 13 per cent of all drivers in British Columbia, they are responsible for 26 per cent of all crashes.

RELATED: VicPD roadblocks turn up several passengers with no seat belts

RELATED: B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

Looking at the broader picture, crashes involving impaired drivers kill 68 people every year on average and impaired drivers bear responsibility for 24 per cent of car crash fatalities, according to ICBC. On average, crashes involving impaired driving kill on average 10 people on Vancouver Island every year.

More than half of all crashes (56 per cent) involving impaired drivers happen on three days — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — and almost four of out of 10 crashes (38 per cent) involving impaired drivers happen between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

