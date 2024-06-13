Impaired-driving related crashes increase 27% every summer in B.C.: ICBC

Northern B.C. sees largest increase at 63%, followed by the southern Interior at 53%

ICBC and police across the province are launching a summer campaign to address impaired-driving related crashes.

Each year over the summer months, impaired-driving related crashes in B.C. increase by 27 per cent.

However, some regions of the province record larger increases, such as northern B.C. at 63 per cent and 53 per cent in the southern Interior. The Lower Mainland sees an 11-per-cent increase, while Vancouver Island sees a 21-per-cent increase.

On average 61 people are killed every year due to impaired driving, ICBC said in a news release Thursday (June 13). More than 1,400 people are injured in impaired-driving related crashes each year.

Beginning this weekend (June 14 to 16), ICBC and police will be launching the CounterAttack road checks.

ICBC road safety director Shabnem Afzal said driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can significantly impair vision, judgment and reaction time.

"Don’t take a chance and put the safety of others on the road at risk. Make sure you plan ahead for a safe ride home and help keep our roads safe for everyone.”

The CounterAttack campaign first began in 1977.