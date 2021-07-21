A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Impaired Pat Bay Highway driver hit with 90-day prohibition

A member of the public reported erratic driver at 9:30 a.m.

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning.

Saanich police received a report that a vehicle was driving erratically on Highway 17 just after 9:30 a.m. on July 20.

After police stopped the vehicle, the driver failed roadside screening and was issued a 90-day prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

