Impaired semi-truck driver nearly double limit gets stuck on B.C. railway

Police say driver was given a 90-day ban, vehicle impounded after Prince George call
Mounties say a semi-truck driver got stuck on B.C. railway tracks while impaired.

Mounties say a semi-truck driver got stuck on B.C. railway tracks while impaired.

Prince George RCMP was called for a report of semi-truck stuck on the tracks near the 1900-block of River Road on Tuesday (Jan. 9). They say when officers arrived they noted “several signs of possible alcohol impairment” on the driver.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the officers made a road-side demand for a breath sample, but it had a failed reading.

The driver was then arrested and brought back to Prince George RCMP detachment where he provided two breath samples, registering nearly double the legal limit.

Cooper said the driver was released from custody, with a future court date. RCMP also issued the driver a 90-day driving ban and the vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

