Impatient driver hit with $196 ticket for ignoring flagger in Oak Bay

Police track down driver who ignored road closure, drove on sidewalk narrowly missing flagger

Traffic delays can be frustrating for everyone, but on July 3 one driver’s impatience got the best of them.

Earlier this month, a traffic control flagger was nearly struck at a construction site on Bowker Avenue after a vehicle ignored the flagger’s instructions indicating the road was closed and drove on the sidewalk. According to Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, that’s when the flagger was almost hit.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched into a suspected vehicle and the dangerous driver.

Early Friday morning, Oak Bay Police released an update. The driver was found on Thursday and received a $196 ticket and three demerit points.


