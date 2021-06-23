Improvements on Millstream Road underway in Langford

Area around former race track entrance to receive roundabout, other enhancements

A traffic roundabout is in store for the corner of Millstream Road and Bear Mountain Parkway as part of a series of improvements being made by the City of Langford. (Google Streetview)

Work got underway in a roundabout way on Monday (June 21) on improvements along Millstream Road.

The project includes frontage improvements along the former Western Speedway property, as well as the new subdivision on the west side of Millstream Road.

A new roundabout on Millstream at Bear Mountain Parkway, additional driving lanes, dedicated bike lanes, sidewalks on both sides of the road, more streetlights as well as boulevard landscaping will be added between Nirwan Place and Goldie Avenue.

“We’re looking forward to getting the improvements done and the sidewalks in,” said Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford.

The contractor, Scansa Construction, will accommodate pedestrian, vehicle and cyclist traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The contractor will work Mondays to Thursdays, with lane closures not permitted before 9 a.m. to allow commuter traffic to get out to work on these days. Work may proceed up until 10 p.m., although the contractor anticipates that will only occur on rare occasions.

Any questions on the project can be directed to engineering@langford.ca.

