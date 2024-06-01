In-cab warning devices now required for dump trucks operating in B.C.

Drivers not properly equipped could face a $598 fine

Dump truck drivers operating in B.C. must now have in-cab warning devices to prevent infrastructure crashes.

The new measure, effective as of Saturday (June 1), is a move the provincial government made in an effort to prevent further infrastructure crashes on B.C. highways. It comes with a potential fine of $598.

Any commercial vehicles with dump boxes higher than 4.15 metres are now required under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act regulations to have in-cab warning devices installed to alert the driver when the dump box is raised.

The new measure comes after a series of infrastructure hits – mainly overpasses on B.C. highways – by transport trucks that have led to repairs and road closures. There have been 44 hits since the end of December 2021

The Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry said the “overwhelming majority of truck drivers are responsible but the trucking industry has called for tougher action on the small number of irresponsible operators that have caused these crashes.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s overpass strike fines now up to $100K, could include jail time

READ MORE: Trucks hitting B.C. overpasses to face escalating scale of penalties

The Transportation Ministry first announced the required warning systems in December. Then in March, the ministry announced increased fines of up to $100,000 and potential jail time.

Since Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced the first changes in December, one company, Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd., had it’s licence suspended after six hits in two years.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends trucking company’s certificate after Delta overpass crash