In Sooke, organization contributes $30,000 to seniors’ housing

Devon Mills (left) and Linda Love of the Providence Valley Housing Society present a $30,000 cheque to Sooke Region Communities Health Network reps Andrew Moore, Annemieke Holthuis, Rick Robinson and Anne Bell. The money will be used to fund senior housing at The Gathering Place. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)

A donation of $30,000 will help Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN) with plans to develop a seniors housing and drop-in centre in Sooke.

The Providence Village Housing Society contributed to a $2-million fundraising effort to build The Gathering Place adjacent to the Vancouver Island Regional Library on Wadams Way.

The complex would consist of four to five storeys with 79 rental suites and includes a multigenerational drop-in centre on the ground floor. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.

The District of Sooke has committed $267,500 to the $31-million project and provided land with a 100-year lease.

SRCHN director Rick Robinson said the next step is to continue with smaller, community-based fundraising.

“It’s the small things that really engage the community and continue our momentum as a charity to raise funds,” Robinson said. “We’re very pleased with the community turnout and support.”

Providence Village Housing Society spokesperson Devon Mills said there is an acute need for affordable seniors housing on the South Island, and the society is pleased with the Sooke project.

The society, based in the Cowichan Valley, recently donated to a seniors’ housing project in Lake Cowichan.

The Providence Village Housing Society was able to help fund the project thanks to the sale of a land donation from the Sisters of St. Ann.

“People like this project and want it to succeed, and you will succeed,” Mills said.

Anyone interested in fundraising should contact mary.dunn@sookeregionchn.org or visit the website at sookeregionchn.org.

