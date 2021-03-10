The driver of a pick-up truck that flipped on its side after a three-vehicle crash on Tillicum Road on March 9 has been issued a $196 ticket for driving without consideration. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Inattentive’ driver slapped with $196 ticket for causing three-vehicle crash in Saanich

Ticketed driver rescued after truck flipped in collision on Tillicum Road

One of three drivers involved in a series of rear-end collisions in Saanich on Tuesday evening was ticketed for driving without paying attention.

Just before 3:20 p.m. on March 9, first responders received reports of a the three-vehicle crash in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road. Witnesses reported a large pick-up truck had flipped on its side with the driver trapped inside. Emergency crews helped the driver get out of the truck safely and no one involved was taken to the hospital.

Tillicum Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Maddock Avenue and Burnside Road West reopening just before 4:40 p.m.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said officers determined the driver of the truck wasn’t paying attention and hit the vehicle in front of them which then struck the next vehicle. Both other drivers were stopped in traffic at the time. Anastasiades said had the drivers been going faster, the collision could have been a lot more severe.

The driver of the pick-up was issued a $196 ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without consideration which is accompanied by six penalty points.

