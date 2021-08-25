Inaugural Festival of Flowers blooms in downtown Sidney

The event featuring elaborate floral arrangements and other elements aims to attract tourists

Organizers of the inaugural Festival of Flowers starting on Aug. 27 and running through Sept. 10 hope it will put some green in local cash registers.

“As many of Sidney’s businesses rely on the busy summer season for economic stability, the absence of international travel has had negative repercussions for business owners, especially tourism operators,” said Morgan Shaw, executive director and event liaison/facilitator for the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society. “Encouraging visitation through creative installations that cannot be found anywhere else in the regional district, businesses will see increased footstep traffic to their storefront.”

The festival features unique and creative floral displays throughout downtown and officially kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 28. featuring a town-wide sale, live music outside of Barbara’s Boutique from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a photo booth outside of Brown’s the Florist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morgan said transforming public spaces to innovative destinations to attract regional tourists will strengthen the local economy and bolster community spirit. “The Sidney BIA identified these installations as a means to further position the town as a unique destination for locals and visitors alike,” she said.

Morgan said the event is open to anyone.

“With two weeks to explore, the public is encouraged to enjoy these unique floral installations throughout downtown Sidney at their own pace,” she said.

