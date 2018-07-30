Incident at helipad on Dallas Road leads to woman’s arrest

Suspect in possible trespass case was in water, later armed herself with small ladder

A woman was witnessed scaling the fence at the Helijet terminal last night and opened the door of a helicopter there before jumping in the water. She was later taken into custody by police. Photo Helijet

A woman believed to have entered a helicopter illegally and then fled to the waters off Ogden Point last night was being held for medical treatment.

Police arrived at the Helijet port on Dallas Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday after a call came in about a woman witnesses said was acting erratically. On-site security staff reported that the woman had scaled a fence, entered the helipad and opened a door of one of the helicopters there. As the aircraft’s controls were secured there was no danger of the woman being able to start it.

By the time officers arrived, the woman had exited the helicopter and entered the water nearby. As police worked to spot the woman, she was illuminated in the water by the light of an approaching helicopter. The woman came ashore at the nearby cruise ship terminal and armed herself with a small metal ladder.

Officers approached and convinced the woman to put it down and surrender to police in order to receive medical treatment. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to being in the water and scaling the fence. She has been held for treatment.

