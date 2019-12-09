Incident backs up northbound lanes of Pat Bay Highway

Drive BC warns of heavy congestion along busy route

A vehicle incident on the Pat Bay Highway is snarling northbound traffic.

According to Drive BC Vancouver Island, an incident between Royal Oak Drive and Haliburton Road has blocked the left lane. Drive BC says motorists can “expect heavy delays due to congestion.”

