Crews responded to an incident involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Dairy Road and Shelbourne Street just after 8 a.m. on Sunday. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)

Incident involving two vehicles drew emergency crews from Saanich and Victoria

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, both vehicles damaged

Emergency crews from Saanich and Victoria responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of North Dairy Road and Shelbourne Street just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident involving a Victoria Taxi and a grey Mercedes resulted in one person being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The incident took place in Victoria but spilled into Saanich, said Const. Graham Walker of the Saanich Police, so crews from both cities responded.

Saanich police said there was only one person in each of the vehicles. One of the drivers ran a red light, but Walker was unable to disclose which driver was to blame.

Walker said the driver who ran the red light will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. The front end of the Victoria Taxi was damaged and the Mercedes hit a sewer pole on Shelbourne Street south of the intersection. Tow trucks arrived on scene just before 9 a.m. and took both vehicles away.

Traffic was moving slowly through the intersection as crews dealt with the incident, but the area has since been cleared.

More information to come.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist seriously injured in parking lot crash near Trans-Canada Highway

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Just Posted

Saanich might see a two-level bowling alley

Saanich council to vote on proposed Uptown mall bowling alley

VIDEO: Clara Knight has attended Saanich Fair since 1947

Knight said she works with ‘wonderful’ volunteers so people can ‘Bee Happy at the Fair’

CFL partners with Vancouver company to combat brain trauma

New digital platform to help manage risks of concussion and CTE

Scholarship sweetens summer for Native Friendship camp counsellor

Oak Bay grads pick up Rotary scholarships ahead of September start to school

New MRI crane-lifted into Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital

Scanner double the magnetic strength of Island Health’s current MRIs

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Most Read