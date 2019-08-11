Incident involving two vehicles drew emergency crews from Saanich and Victoria

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, both vehicles damaged

Crews responded to an incident involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Dairy Road and Shelbourne Street just after 8 a.m. on Sunday. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)

Emergency crews from Saanich and Victoria responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of North Dairy Road and Shelbourne Street just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident involving a Victoria Taxi and a grey Mercedes resulted in one person being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Traffic is still moving through the intersection around the vehicles as the accident took place in the intersection. pic.twitter.com/16ooxgdxNA — Saanich News (@saanichnews) August 11, 2019

The incident took place in Victoria but spilled into Saanich, said Const. Graham Walker of the Saanich Police, so crews from both cities responded.

Saanich police said there was only one person in each of the vehicles. One of the drivers ran a red light, but Walker was unable to disclose which driver was to blame.

Walker said the driver who ran the red light will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Towing crews are working on getting the Mercedes untangled. pic.twitter.com/KDVYRhsJBN — Saanich News (@saanichnews) August 11, 2019

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. The front end of the Victoria Taxi was damaged and the Mercedes hit a sewer pole on Shelbourne Street south of the intersection. Tow trucks arrived on scene just before 9 a.m. and took both vehicles away.

Traffic was moving slowly through the intersection as crews dealt with the incident, but the area has since been cleared.

More information to come.

