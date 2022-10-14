(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashHopeMerritt

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house
Next story
Anti-SOGI trustee candidate in Nanaimo-Ladysmith escorted off school property by RCMP

Just Posted

Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

Chuck Naylor usually starts with a little in-house workout then heads to the breakwater at Ogden Point for his daily dose of walking. (Courtesy Parkwood Place by Revera)
Victoria seniors count steps to raise cash, awareness for Terry Fox Foundation

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is looking for volunteers to assist with seining chinook on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Contributed – SSES)
Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society in search of female salmon

Esi Edugyan and Wendy Proverbs have won this year’s City of Victoria Butler Book Prize and City of Victoria Children’s Book Prize, respectively. (Courtesy of Victoria Book Prize Society)
Victoria’s book prize winners celebrated at gala