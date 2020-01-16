Inclement weather forces closure of Sooke boardwalk

High winds bring down trees, damage boardwalk

The recent stormy weather has brought down several large trees, damaging the marine boardwalk that connects Ed Macgregor Park to the Rotary Pier, in Sooke.

“Until we can remove the trees and we assess the damage, the boardwalk will remain closed,” Norm McInnis, District of Sooke’s chief administrative officer, said.

Signage and caution tape cordon offareas closed to the public, and McInnis said that, although a detour is available by using the Oceanside trail, the public should exercise caution and be aware of changing weather conditions.

RELATED: Weather caused issues across Greater Victoria

“We actually had very few weather related problems during this latest weather event. I think that most people just stayed home and waited for it to pass,” he said.

The boardwalk will remain closed until further notice.


