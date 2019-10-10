Incorrect voting address sends Oak Bay residents to booze store

Oak Bay resident Cheryle Scott was surprised to find the wrong address for her local 2019 federal election voting place on the voter information card she received this week .

Instead of the address for her voting place in Oak Bay Village it sends the voter to west Oak Bay Avenue, in front of the liquor store.

Scott noticed the address for her designated voting place, Monterey Recreation Centre, is incorrect. It says 1442 Oak Bay Ave. instead of 1442 Monterey Ave.

“This is the federal election after all, I think the people in Ottawa have overlooked us,” Scott said about the error.

It’s a minor error that will most likely go unnoticed by most (because they already know where Monterey Rec. is) or will be corrected when the replacement voter information cards arrive in the mail this week. A spokesperson from the Returning Office said they should arrive in time for the advance polls.

But Scott is concerned that a few might still end up at the Oak Bay Avenue address.

The stated 1442 Oak Bay Ave. takes you to the building between Vessel Liquor Store, and the building that hosts Absolute Therapy (a multi-disciplinary clinic with massage therapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine and athletic therapy) and the Oak Bay Medical Clinic.

Election Day is Oct. 21 but advanced voting begins Friday, Oct. 11. In Oak Bay, that includes Monterey middle school from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Oak Bay High is also hosting an advanced polling station in the cafeteria, Oct. 11 to 14, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

UVic had polling stations for students from Oct. 5-9 in the Michèle Pujol Room (201) of the Student Union Building.

